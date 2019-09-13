Construction output volume up 32.9% y.o.y. in July

Bence Gaál

The volume of construction output, based on raw data, was 32.9% higher in July 2019 than a year earlier, according to the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The volume of output increased in both main groups of construction, KSH says. In the construction of buildings it rose by 32.2%, while civil engineering works saw 34.1% growth. Based on seasonally and working day adjusted indices, construction output increased by 9.6% compared to June data.

In the case of building construction, the increase was due to residential, cultural and industrial buildings. In civil engineering projects, road, railway and utility construction generated the growth.

Out of the divisions of construction, output volume increased by 23.5% in building construction and by 38% in civil engineering. In specialised construction activities, it was up by 36.5%.

The volume of new contracts fell by 25.5%. Within this the volume of new contracts concluded in the construction of buildings went up by 12.5%, while in the construction of civil engineering works the volume decreased by 40.5% year-on-year.

The volume of the July month-end stock of contracts in construction enterprises decreased by 10.2% compared to July 2018. The stock of contracts volume increased by 48.9% for the construction of buildings and decreased by 23.3% for the construction of civil engineering works compared to the same time last year.

In the first seven months of 2019, the volume of output of construction grew by 34.7% compared to January-July 2018.