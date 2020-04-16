Construction output volume up 2.5% in February

Bence Gaál

The output of Hungaryʼs construction sector was 2.5% higher in February 2020 than a year earlier, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Based on seasonally and working-day adjusted indices, construction output increased by 6.1% compared to January.

The economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic cannot are not yet observable in the February data, KSH notes.

Output increased in both main groups of construction. It went up by 1.6% in the construction of buildings, and by 4.2% in civil engineering.

The volume of new contracts rose by 2.7%, within which the volume of new contracts concluded for the construction of buildings was 7.8% lower, and the volume for civil engineering 16.2% higher than during the same period of 2019.

The volume of the February end-of-month stock of contracts at construction enterprises was 15.2% lower than at the end of February 2019.

The volume of contracts increased by 9.8% for the construction of buildings and decreased by 25.7% for civil engineering works.

Compared to the first two months of 2019, construction output grew by 0.2% in January-February 2020.