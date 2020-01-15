Construction output volume rose 6.8% in November

BBJ

The volume of construction output, based on raw data, was 6.8% higher in November 2019 than a year earlier, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

KSH says that the volume of output increased in both main groups of construction: in the construction of buildings by 8%, in civil engineering works by 5.7%.

In the construction of buildings, the increase was again due to residential, cultural and industrial buildings; in civil engineering projects, growth was generated by road and railway constructions.

The volume of new contracts grew by 24.7%, within this the volume of new contracts concluded in the construction of buildings went up by 9%, in the construction of civil engineering works the volume grew by 36.5% year-on-year. High-value contracts regarding road constructions and railway renovations have been concluded in November.

The volume of the November month-end stock of contracts at construction enterprises decreased by 8.3% compared to the November 2018 data. The stock of contracts volume increased by 46.4% for the construction of buildings and decreased by 20.1% for the construction of civil engineering works.

Based on seasonally and working-day adjusted indices construction output decreased by 4.5% compared to the October data.

In the first 11 months of 2019, construction output grew by 24.4% compared to the same period of the previous year.