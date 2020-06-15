Construction output volume down 2.1% y.o.y. in April

BBJ

The volume of construction output, based on raw data, was 2.1% lower in April 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The volume of output decreased in both main groups of construction. In the construction of buildings, output decreased by 1.4% and in civil engineering by 2.8% compared to the high base of last year, KSH says.

Out of the divisions of construction, output volume went down by 2.2% in the construction of buildings, by 3.4% in civil engineering while specialized construction activities lessened by 0.8%.

The volume of new contracts increased by 3.9%, within it the volume of new contracts concluded for the construction of buildings was 4.7% higher, the volume for civil engineering works was 3.2% higher than one year earlier.

The volume of the April end-of-month stock of contracts at construction enterprises was 15.4% lower than at the end of April 2019. The volume of contracts increased by 5.9% for the construction of buildings and decreased by 24.3% for civil engineering works.

Based on seasonally and working-day adjusted indices, construction output lessened by 1.3% compared to March 2020. In the first four months of 2020, construction output decreased by 0.7% compared to the same period of the previous year.