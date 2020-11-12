Construction output volume down 14.7% y.o.y. in September

BBJ

The volume of construction output based on raw data was 14.7% lower in September 2020 compared to the previous year, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Output decreased in both main groups of construction: in the construction of buildings by 9.1%, in civil engineering by 20.6% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Based on seasonally and working-day adjusted indices construction output increased by 1.4% compared to the August data and by 10.9% in comparison with the nadir of May.

The volume of new contracts concluded decreased by 7.4% year-on-year, within it the volume of new contracts for the construction of buildings lessened by 26.4%, the volume regarding civil engineering works rose by 2.9%.

The volume of the September end-of-month stock of contracts at construction enterprises was 16.3% lower than at the end of September 2019. The volume of contracts increased by 13.8% for the construction of buildings and decreased by 27.6% for civil engineering works compared to the previous year.

In the first nine months of 2020, construction output lessened by 11%, compared to the same period of 2019.

Construction producer prices up in Q3

In the 3rd quarter of 2020, within the divisions of construction, prices increased by 6.3% in the construction of buildings, by 7.1% in civil engineering, and by 7.3% in the greatest weight-carrying specialized construction activities compared to the same period of the previous year.

Construction prices were 1% higher than in the previous quarter.