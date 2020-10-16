Construction output volume down 13.6% year-on-year in August

BBJ

The volume of construction output based on raw data was 13.6% lower in August 2020 compared to the previous year, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the volume of output decreased in both main groups of construction: in the construction of buildings by 17.1% and in civil engineering by 8.9%.

Out of the divisions of construction, output went down by 26.4% in the construction of buildings, by 13% in civil engineering, specialized construction activities lessened by 3.1%.

The volume of new contracts concluded increased by 6%, within it the volume of new contracts for the construction of buildings rose by 16.5%, the volume regarding civil engineering works dropped by 5.5%.

The volume of the August end-of –month stock of contracts at construction enterprises was 18.4% lower than at the end of August 2019. The volume of contracts increased by 11.4% for the construction of buildings and decreased by 30.4% for civil engineering works compared to the previous year.

In the first eight months of 2020, construction output lessened by 10.4% compared to January-August 2019.