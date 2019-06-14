Construction output up 40% in April

Output of Hungaryʼs construction sector climbed 40.1% year-on-year in April, show monthly data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Friday. For the period January-April 2019, output was up 45.8% year-on-year.

Output of the building segment was up 34.3% in April, lifted by the construction of industrial buildings, offices and homes, the KSH said. Civil engineering output increased 47.9%, supported by road and railway projects, it added.

In a month-on-month comparison, construction output fell 3.8% from March, adjusted for seasonal and working day effects.

In absolute terms, output stood at HUF 306.5 bln in April, and totaled HUF 1.084 trillion in January-April.

The order stock in the sector was down 6.0% at the end of April from 12 months earlier. The stock rose 50.3% in the buildings segment, but was down 19.3% in the civil engineering segment.

The volume of new orders was down 4.4% as new orders for buildings rose 19.0%, while civil engineering orders fell a similar 19.0%. Among buildings, in addition to high-value industrial investments, contracts were signed mainly for educational and sports facilities, the KSH noted.

Construction data for May 2019 will be published on July 16.