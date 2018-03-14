Construction output leaps 43.2% in January

BBJ

The volume of construction output was 43.2% higher in January 2018 than a year earlier. Output increased in both main groups of construction: by 48.4% in the construction of buildings, and by 33.4% in civil engineering works, shows a first release of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Based on seasonally and working day-adjusted indices, construction output increased by 6.4% in January compared to the previous month.

In January 2018, the KSH said output of the building segment was lifted by residential, school and factory construction. In the civil engineering segment, construction of highways, railway refurbishments and utilities infrastructure supported the increase.

Of the divisions of construction, output increased by 59.4% in the construction of buildings, by 22.5% in civil engineering, and by 39.3% in specialized construction activities.

The volume of new contracts increased by 5.3% year-on-year in January, within which the volume of new contracts concluded grew by 35.0% in the construction of buildings, but fell by 33.5% in civil engineering works. Higher-value contracts were concluded for residential buildings, hotels and industrial buildings.

As of the end of January, the month-end stock of contracts of construction enterprises was 108.5% higher year-on-year. The volume of contracts was 22.9% higher for the construction of buildings, and 158.6% higher for civil engineering works.

Output at current prices rose to HUF 140.7 billion in January 2018, up from HUF 90.3 bln in January 2017.

Construction output figures for February will be published by the KSH on April 13.