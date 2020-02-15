Construction output increased by 21.7% in 2019

remember me
According to raw data, construction output was 2.7% higher in December 2019 than a year earlier, according to Central Statistical Office (KSH).
The construction of buildings decreased by 11.3% while that of other structures rose by 22.2%.
According to seasonally and working-day adjusted indices, construction output contracted by 3.0% compared to November. In 2019, construction output grew by 21.7% compared to 2018.
Throughout the year, construction producer prices were on average 9.7% higher than a year earlier.
