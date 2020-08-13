Construction output down 15.7% y.o.y. in June

BBJ

The volume of construction output, based on raw data, was 15.7% lower in June 2020 compared to the same of the previous year, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

KSH notes that the economic effects of the coronavirus epidemic on the construction industry as a whole were significant in June.

Output decreased in both main groups of construction: in the construction of buildings by 14.2%, in civil engineering by 17.5% compared to June 2019.

The volume of new contracts concluded fell by 44.8% y.o.y., within it the volume of new contracts for the construction of buildings fell by 34.4%, while the volume for civil engineering works dropped by 55.6%.

The volume of the June end-of-month stock of contracts at construction enterprises was 19.2% lower than at the end of the same month of the previous year. The volume of contracts increased by 5% for the construction of buildings and decreased by 29.1% for civil engineering works, compared to the previous year.

Based on seasonally and working-day adjusted indices construction output increased by 6.2% compared to the May data.

In the first half of 2020, construction output was 7.4% lower than in the same period of 2019.

Construction producer prices up 7.7% y.o.y. in Q2

In the second quarter of 2020, construction producer prices increased by 7.7% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Within the divisions of construction, prices increased by 7.5% in the construction of buildings, by 7.6% in civil engineering and by 8% in the greatest weight-carrying specialized construction activities compared to the same period of the previous year.

Construction prices were 1.6% higher than in the previous quarter.