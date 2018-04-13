Hungarian construction output continues to grow

BBJ

Output of Hungaryʼs construction sector rose 26% year-on-year in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said today.

The output of the building segment rose 19.8% during the period, while the civil engineering segment climbed 40.1%. KSH said output of the building segment was lifted by home, school and factory construction. In the civil engineering segment, construction of highways, railways and utilities infrastructure supported the increase.

In a month-on-month comparison, output was down 5%, adjusted for seasonal effects and the number of workdays. Output at current prices rose to HUF 153.9 billion from HUF 112.3 bln in February 2017.

Order stock was up 92.4% at the end of February from 12 months earlier. Orders in the building segment were up 4.3% and orders in the civil engineering segment increased 145.4%.

New orders were up 0.7% annually, falling by 45.9% in the building segment but rising 51.4% in the civil engineering segment. In the first two months of 2018, construction sector output climbed 33.5% from a year earlier.