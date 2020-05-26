Construction of Zalazone test track unhindered by pandemic

Bence Gaál

Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics said that the construction of the Zalazone automotive industry test track in Zalaegerszeg is continuing unhindered and will soon be reaching its final phase, according to a report by government website kormany.hu.

Image by zalazone.hu

Palkovics said that the realization of the second phase is still ongoing, while the plans of the third phase are being finalized.

According to the minister, minor modifications have been realized in line with the requirements of clients and feedback from researchers.

"The special test environment being constructed in Hungary is the most modern facility of its kind in the world for the testing of autonomous vehicles," he noted.

The track is located on a 265-hectare plot near Zalaegerszeg (182 km southwest of the capital). The EUR 128 mln projectʼs foundation stone was laid in May 2017.