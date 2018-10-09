Commissioner affirms CAP support in talks with Hungaryʼs farm minister

MTI – Econews

Hungarian Minister of Agriculture István Nagy met with European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan in Budapest on Monday, discussing infrastructure developments and capacity expansions and reviewing the key points of the EUʼs Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) after 2020.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Hogan was cited by national news agency MTI as saying he supports the work of Hungarian farmers, and counts on the backing of Hungarians in efforts to maximixe CAP funding.

Speaking later Monday at an event organized by the Hungarian Chamber of Agriculture, Hogan said that keeping CAP support for farmers at the same levels in 2021-2027 as in the previous seven-year budget cycle would require higher payments into the system. Five net contributors to CAP have still not consented to this, he noted.

Nagy said at the event that Hungary is prepared to boost its contribution into the EU budget if necessary to keep CAP funding at least at present levels. Cutting CAP funding could raise food prices, reduce variety and hurt quality, he warned, adding that area-based subsidies have to stay.