Close to 4% of Hungarians telecommute

MTI – Econews

About 144,000 Hungarians, or 3.7% of all those employed, telecommute, state news wire MTI says, citing a report compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The telecommuting rate is practically the same for men and women, but it is higher for white-collar workers, KSH said. Almost 134,000 white-collar workers telecommute, accounting for 7.9% of all white-collar positions.

About 69% of telecommuters have a college or university degree.

KSH noted that 62% of telecommuters are evaluated by employers based on the results of their work, not on the time they spend working.

About 89% of telecommuters work from home. The rest work from other remote locations such as co-working spaces or cafes.