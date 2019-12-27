Christmas mobile internet traffic doubles at Telekom

Bence Gaál

Mobile internet traffic has doubled in the Christmas days of 2019 compared to the same period of last year on Magyar Telekomʼs network, the company tells state news wire MTI.

Image: Pixabay

The telecommunications company says that the marked increase in traffic means that an increasing number of people send their Christmas messages online instead of opting for traditional text messages.

The number of text messages sent during the Christmas period has been decreasing considerably for a few years. In 2017, Telekom clients sent 6.3 million text messages. The number fell to 6 million in 2019, and approximately 5.1 million this year.