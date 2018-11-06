China lifts ban on imports of Hungarian duck, goose

MTI – Econews

China is lifting a ban on imports of duck and goose products from Hungary, Minister of Agriculture István Nagy said after meeting with his Chinese counterpart Han Changfu in Shanghai on Monday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

China earlier banned the imports because of an outbreak of bird flu.

The ministers agreed to strengthen scientific and technological cooperation and to use the opportunities offered by online commerce to the fullest degree, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Nagy later met with David Baumgart, Chinese multinational online retailer Alibabaʼs director for government relations, at a Hungarian-Chinese Business Forum.

Nagy is in Shanghai as part of a delegation to the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, which also includes Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, and Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics.

