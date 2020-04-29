Chicken prices falling

Nicholas Pongratz

Significant oversupply and falling prices have developed in the European and Hungarian poultry markets, which the sectoral professional organizations, with the agreement of the Hungarian Product Council, would deal with by temporarily restricting imports from third countries, according to Világgazdaság.

Attila Csorbai, chairman and director of the Poultry Products Council (BTT), told the economic daily that in the EU Member States, the complete closure of the HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, cafés) sector is causing a 20-40% drop in the poultry meat market.

This means that there is overproduction everywhere, which has caused prices to fall, vg.hu adds.