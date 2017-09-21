Chamber head acknowledges reduction in bureaucracy

MTI – Econews

Hungary has made progress in scaling back the bureaucracy businesses must deal with, but there is still room for improvement, Dale A. Martin, President-CEO of Siemens Zrt. and head of the German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DUIHK), said in an interview in Thursdayʼs issue of business daily Világgazdaság.

Martin said a survey of DUIHK members showed satisfaction with the local bureaucracy was "well above average" for the region, with Hungary placing fourth in a ranking with its neighbors.

"Thereʼs still room for improvement, but the trend shows that weʼre headed in the right direction," Martin said. "In the case of bureaucracy, one must not only consider the regulations, but also how administrative organizations relate to clients, how helpful they are. Itʼs not just regulations, but attitude that needs to be improved," he added.

For companies, Martin stressed the importance of authorities reacting quickly and acting as cooperating partners with businesses.

"If a business doesnʼt get an answer on time, that alone can hurt competitiveness, as it can put the company at a disadvantage compared to its competitors," he noted.