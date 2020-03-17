Chamber gets feedback on coronavirus impact from 15,000 companies

MTI – Econews

More than 15,000 companies have participated in a survey of how the coronavirus is impacting their businesses conducted by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK), chamber head László Parragh said on public television on Tuesday, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

MKIK has processed about 9,000 of the responses, so far, and they show half of companies have some kind of plan for managing the crisis, Parragh said. These are mostly big, foreign-owned companies, while smaller, Hungarian-owned ones have no idea how to manage the impact of the pandemic on labor, he added.

About one-third of companies can operate with staff working from home, the survey shows.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had asked the chamber to survey members about the impact of the coronavirus on their businesses a week earlier to help the government shape a response targeted at the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.