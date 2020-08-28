Catering industry turnover down 7% y.o.y.

Nicholas Pongratz

Catering industry turnover in Hungary was at just over 93% of last yearʼs level in the third week of August, conservative daily Magyar Nemzet wrote, citing data from tills connected directly to the tax office.

Photo by suriyachan/Shutterstock.com

State Secretary for Tax Affairs at the Ministry of Finance Norbert Izer noted that the tills data showed that catering industry turnover had fallen to HUF 26 billion in April, while the country was under lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, from HUF 82 bln in the same period a year earlier.

He added that the tills data, which offers a real-time picture of turnover in various segments of the economy, played an important role in shaping government measures to shield against economic fallout from the pandemic.