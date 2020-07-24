Cash in circulation reaches nearly HUF 7 tln

remember me
The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) has published the latest cash flow data, according to which the cash stock in Hungary had risen by the end of June to HUF 6.965 trillion, writes novekedes.hu.
Based on the information from the regular reports of the MNB, the value increased sharply again, as at the end of 2018 there was HUF 5.998 tln in cash in circulation, and at the end of 2019 the stock was HUF 6.627 tln.
The growth in cash circulating has not stopped since then, and despite all measures to the contrary the stock is growing month by month, with the biggest increase this year coming in March, the economic websites notes.
