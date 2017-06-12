Campaign aims to put Hungarian rabbit, popular abroad, on local plates

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government and rabbit farming professionals launched a national campaign to boost consumption of rabbit meat on Friday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Agriculture Ministry state secretary István Nagy said that while Hungary is Europeʼs biggest exporter of rabbit meat, it is on the bottom rung when it comes to domestic consumption of the healthy meat, which is low in cholesterol and fat, as well as being easy to prepare.

Hungarians consume just 200-300 grams of rabbit meat a year, while residents of Mediterranean countries eat more than 2 kg, he added.

Robert Jurasko, who heads the Rabbit Product Council, said healthy, easy to digest rabbit meat should be on Hungarian familiesʼ tables at least once a week.