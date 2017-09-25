Business confidence stronger, consumer confidence weaker

MTI – Econews

Industrial and construction companiesʼ confidence rose most, but consumers are less able to make savings.

The business confidence index rose to 12.3 points from 10.2 points. The measure of industrial companiesʼ confidence reached a new high. Companies were more positive about production in the past three months as well as for the coming period. Their assessment of order stock was also better, though not for export orders, national news agency MTI reports.

The gauge of construction companiesʼ sentiment was also at a high. Civil engineering companiesʼ expectations improved considerably from the previous month, while building construction companies were less optimistic. Assessments of output in the previous period and orders deteriorated.

Confidence in the commercial sector was down slightly as views on selling positions improved, but assessments of orders and inventories worsened. The service sector confidence index was unchanged. The consumer confidence index fell to -14.3 points from -13.6 points, as consumersʼ said their ability to make savings worsened.