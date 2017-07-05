Budapest rents climb 9%

MTI – Econews

Rents in Budapest are up 9% from last summer at HUF 155,000-160,000 per month, an analysis by property listings aggregator Otthonterkép Csoport shows.

Rents are expected to increase at a slower rate in the second half of the year as newly completed homes come onto the market, said Otthonterkép chief analyst Nándor Mester.

On average, it takes 30-35 days to find a tenant for a rental property in the capital, but that period can drop dramatically to be as short as just a few days from the middle to the end of summer, he added.

Monthly rents are highest in Budaʼs leafy Districts XII and II, averaging HUF 250,000 and HUF 215,000 a month, respectively. Monthly rents in the Pestʼs central District V average HUF 207,000 per month.