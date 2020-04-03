Bourse turnover jumps on pandemic fears in March

remember me
Monthly turnover on the Budapest Stock Exchange reached HUF 500.8 billion in March, up from HUF 302.4 bln in February and HUF 282.8 bln in the same month a year earlier as coronavirus fears led an equities sell-off, data released by the bourse show, state news wire MTI reports.
Average daily turnover rose to HUF 22.8 bln, well over the HUF 15.1 bln in February and HUF 14.1 bln one year earlier.
Erste brokered the highest turnover, a double-counted HUF 256.7 bln, in March. Runner-up was Concorde with turnover of HUF 234 bln, followed by Wood & Company with HUF 211.8 bln.
