Bourse turnover doubles in November

Share turnover on the Budapest Stock Exchange reached HUF 357 billion in November, up from HUF 173 bln in October and also up from HUF 227 bln in the same month last year, data from the bourse show, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Average daily turnover came to HUF 16.9 bln, the highest since April.
Erste Investment was the most active broker in November, with double-counted turnover of HUF 179.2 bln. Concorde was runner-up, brokering deals worth HUF 169.5 bln, followed by Wood and Company, with turnover of HUF 134.9 bln.
