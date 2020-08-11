Bookings at Lake Balaton see a boost

Nicholas Pongratz

On Lake Balaton, the booking value increased by more than 10 percentage points compared to last year, especially in the direction of apartments and holiday homes, writes portfolio.hu.

According to József Szigetvári, the CEO of the Szallas.hu group, 34% of domestic bookings made through szallas.hu were in the area of Lake Balaton, and the average booking value increased by roughly 12 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Szigetvári said that according to the feedback of several partners, the occupancy rate was 70%-90% in July and August. The number of active bookings increased by 6% and the average number of bookings per person per night increased by 4% compared to 2019.

Hungarians book an average of 3 nights this summer in the Balaton area, the business website notes.