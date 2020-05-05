Board game sales rise online

Nicholas Pongratz

Domestic companies involved in the publishing and distribution of board games were approached by origo.hu to ask whether they have seen an increase in sales of their products in recent weeks, during the closedown due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In March and April, a percentage increase in volume was observed, while the focus shifted significantly between retail sales channels toward online sales.

"Retail sales fell to almost zero, which was offset in volume by the increase in online purchases," shared Péter Nógrádi, head of Promitor Kft.

There was no noticeable change in the ratio between the product categories, but it can be observed that the products in the category of so-called family board games are the most sought after, where parents can also play together with their children.