Births outside marriage around EU average

BBJ

The proportion of live births outside marriage in Hungary stood at 43.9% in 2018, up from 29% in 2000, according to data published by statistical agency Eurostat.

Image by Eurostat

The EU average was 42% in 2018, 17 percentage points higher than in 2000.

In 2018, extramarital births outnumbered births inside marriages in eight EU Member States: France (60%), Bulgaria (59%), Slovenia (58%), Portugal (56%), Sweden (55%), Denmark and Estonia (both 54%) as well as the Netherlands (52%).

Eurostat says that the trend signals new patterns of family formation alongside the more traditional model where children were born within a marriage. According to the agencyʼs definition, extramarital births occur in non-marital relationships, among cohabiting couples, and to lone parents.

However, in Greece, Croatia, Lithuania, and Poland more than 70% of births occurred within marriages.

Extramarital births increased in almost every EU Member State in 2018 compared to 2000. The exceptions are Estonia, Latvia, and Sweden that remained relatively stable with less than 1 percentage point decrease.

Portugal and Spain were the two countries where births outside marriage rose the most between 2000 and 2018 (+33.7 and +29.6 percentage points respectively).