Bird flu restrictions relaxed after no new cases reported

MTI – Econews

Restrictions imposed on poultry farmers because of a breakout of avian influenza last November have been lifted and poultry shipments within Hungary and to the European Union can resume, the Ministry of Agriculture said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The last of the Hungarian counties where restrictions were lifted on May 24 was Bács-Kiskun. It will take until August 24 for Hungary to be declared fully free of avian influenza, when poultry exports to non-EU countries could restart.

On May 29, Hungaryʼs chief veterinarian said in a decree that poultry no longer needed to be kept indoors, but feeding and watering must still take place inside.

By February around 3.2 million birds had been culled because of the outbreak.