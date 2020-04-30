Bird flu detected in third Hungarian county

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungarian food safety authority NÉBIH on Thursday announced outbreaks of bird flu in Békés County (SE Hungary), the third county in the country where the viral infection has spread, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Since late March, there have also been bird flu outbreaks in neighboring Bács-Kiskun County and Csongrad County, NÉBIH said. It added that a total of 241 farms have been affected in the three counties.
In Békés County, authorities are destroying some 23,500 turkeys in Battonya and almost 10,000 geese in Nagykamarás.
scroll for moreall times CET
PwC Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben