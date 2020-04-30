Bird flu detected in third Hungarian county

MTI – Econews

Hungarian food safety authority NÉBIH on Thursday announced outbreaks of bird flu in Békés County (SE Hungary), the third county in the country where the viral infection has spread, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Since late March, there have also been bird flu outbreaks in neighboring Bács-Kiskun County and Csongrad County, NÉBIH said. It added that a total of 241 farms have been affected in the three counties.

In Békés County, authorities are destroying some 23,500 turkeys in Battonya and almost 10,000 geese in Nagykamarás.