Bird flu detected in Eastern Hungary, 115,000 ducks destroyed

MTI – Econews

Hungarian food safety authority Nébih on Wednesday said it detected avian flu virus at a duck farm in Hajdu-Bihar County (Eastern Hungary), marking the second major discovery of the H5N8 strain of the virus in the country in the last few days, state news wire MTI reports.

Nébih said it had started to destroy the 115,000 ducks on the farm. It will also establish a 3 km protection zone and a 10 km surveillance zone around the site.

The authority said the ducks were probably infected by wild birds from a nearby lake and advised poultry farmers to keep their birds in enclosed areas.

Nébih made the announcement of the discovery of the H5N8 strain of the virus days after finding the same strain at a turkey farm in Komárom-Esztergom County (Northern Hungary). As the Budapest Business Journal reported earlier, all 53,500 birds were destroyed at the turkey farm.