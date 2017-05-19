Beer sales seen rising as much as 2.5% in 2017

BBJ

Sales of top beer brewers in Hungary could rise by 2%-2.5% this year from 6.7 million hectoliters in 2016 if the summer is warm and sunny, business daily Világgazdaság reported on Friday, citing data from the Association of Hungarian Brewers (MSSz).

Attila Schillinger, the head of the organization, believes sales of more expensive premium and super-premium brands by the top four brewers - Borsodi, Dreher, Heineken and Pécsi Sörfőzde - could increase by 10%-12%. He observed that this is tied to GDP growth, which was registered at 4.1% in the first quarter.

Schillinger noted that summer weather, festivals, big sports events and gastronomical trends all influence annual domestic consumption.

MSSz members paid HUF 72.5 billion in taxes last year, a figure that is expected to rise this year.

Schillinger said that the long-term security of the 1,700 people directly employed in the brewing industry seems assured, while the jobs of the 24,000 people working throughout the sectorʼs value chain remain safe provided there is no dramatic fall in the turnover of small restaurants and pubs.