Beer consumption down 2.4% in H1

BBJ

Beer consumption in Hungary was down 2.4% at 3.05 million hectoliters, taking into account the domestic sales of the top five producers, privatbankar.hu reported.

The head of the Hungarian Brewers Association Sándor Kántor said that of the traditionally top two H1 months of May and June, the weather was colder in May than usual, setting back sales. He added that sales in Q2 came to 1.88 mln hectoliters compared to 1.98 mln hectoliters in Q2 2018.

Meanwhile the sale of premium and super premium beers keeps growing; by the end of June their share had reached 25% of the total. Flavored non-alcoholic beer sales also remained steady at 126,000 hectoliters in H1.

The top five domestic beer producers in Hungary are Borsodi, Dreher, Heineken, Carlsberg and Pécsi, privatbankar.hu noted.