Banking sector profits fall in Q1 as operating costs climb

MTI – Econews

Hungarian banksʼ combined after-tax profit fell 9% year-on-year to HUF 175 billion in the first quarter as operating costs jumped, fresh data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) shows, according to the Hungarian news agency MTI.

Net interest revenue dropped 8% to HUF 197 bln, but net revenue from commissions and fees rose 13% to HUF 125 bln.

The bottom line was also lifted by a reduction in the bank levy. The "other non-interest revenue" line in the MNB data, which shows the impact of the bank levy, was negative HUF 33 bln in Q1, a big improvement over the negative HUF 103 bln in the base period.

A 43% increase in operating costs to HUF 234 bln weighed on earnings.