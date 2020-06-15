Bank card purchases, payments exceed ATM withdrawals in Q1

MTI – Econews

The value of domestic purchases and cash payments made with bank cards issued in Hungary rose to HUF 2.1 billion in Q1, topping the HUF 2.06bn of cash withdrawals made with the cards, data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on Monday show.

The value of domestic purchases with cards reached HUF 1.75 bln in Q1, climbing 23% from the same period a year earlier, while the value of cash payments with the cards rose 38.7% to almost HUF 350 mln.

The value of cash withdrawals increased by just 8.4% during the period.

The value of purchases made online, by mail order or over the phone accounted for close to one-fifth of domestic bank card purchases.

Hungarians used locally-issued bank cards to make HUF 280 mln of purchases and withdraw HUF 33 mln in cash from ATMs abroad in Q1.