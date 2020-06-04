Balaton train line to be electrified along northern shore

Nicholas Pongratz

This year, the planning of the electrification of the Balatonfüred-Tapolca-Keszthely railway line will begin, thus completing the modernization on the line along the northern shore of Lake Balaton, writes pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet.

Photo by Gergo Bende / Shutterstock.com

The power line structure is currently being built over a pair of rails to Balatonfüred (125 km southwest of Budapest), but work will be suspended during the summer season.

Rail transport on the northern shore of Lake Balaton will be faster and more comfortable once the route has been electrified by the National Infrastructure Developer (NIF).

It is currently working on the Szabadbattyán-Balatonfüred section; construction will be completed in the spring of 2021, the paper adds.