Bad weather reduces Hungary fruit crop in 2019

Bad weather caused Hungaryʼs fruit crop to fall to 683,000 tonnes last year, the deputy head of professional association FruitVeb told state news wire MTI.
The crop fell from a high base of 1,158,000 tonnes, said Ferenc Apáti.
Fruit-growers faced frost, storms, hail and drought last year, he added.
The apple crop was hit the hardest, accounting for most of the losses and falling to 390,000 tonnes from 855,000 tonnes in 2018.
