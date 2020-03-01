Average pension half the average salary

Nicholas Pongratz

On Wednesday morning, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) published earnings figures for December last year, and the report also found that, in the last month of last year, net average earnings were twice the amount of the average pension, reports mfor.hu.

According to KSH, the average net income without benefits was HUF 270,200 in December, while the average pension was slightly above HUF 135,000 in 2019.

While the latter is a constant amount over the year, which is always determined by the increase at the beginning of the year, wages change throughout the year, mfor.hu notes.