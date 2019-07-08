Average Hungarian throws away 6 kg of vegetables a year

remember me
National Food Chain Safety Office (NÉBIH) said an average of six kilogram of vegetables and fruits are thrown away annually by each Hungarian citizen, index.hu reported.
NÉBIH head István Ecsedi added that the main reason for this is that people usually think only flawless fruits are edible.
Vegetable producers also have to discard a lot of stock as it does not meet the requirements of supermarket chains. NÉBIH has launched a campaign against food waste and will provide storage advice to customers and encourage them to buy more Hungarian products.
