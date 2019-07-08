Average Hungarian throws away 6 kg of vegetables a year

BBJ

National Food Chain Safety Office (NÉBIH) said an average of six kilogram of vegetables and fruits are thrown away annually by each Hungarian citizen, index.hu reported.

Photo: Jessica Fejos

NÉBIH head István Ecsedi added that the main reason for this is that people usually think only flawless fruits are edible.

Vegetable producers also have to discard a lot of stock as it does not meet the requirements of supermarket chains. NÉBIH has launched a campaign against food waste and will provide storage advice to customers and encourage them to buy more Hungarian products.