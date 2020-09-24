Average age of cars in Hungary continues to grow

remember me
The average age of passenger cars in Hungary continued to grow in the first half of 2020, state news wire Hungary reports, citing a summary of data by the Central Statistics Office (KSH).
The average age of cars increased from 11.3 years at the end of 2010 to 14.4 years by the end of 2019 and rose further in H1 to 14.6 years at the end of Q2 2020.
In Q2 2020, the number of car registrations in Hungary dropped 37% from a year earlier to 50,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic. New car registrations declined 43% and used car registrations fell 31pc during the period. 48% of cars registered for the first time were new; their ratio was down by 30 percentage points compared to 10 years earlier.
