Automotive sector accelerates in September

Nicholas Pongratz

The recovery of Hungaryʼs automotive sector, normally a key element of industrial growth, accelerated in September, according to a detailed reading of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The output of the automotive sector rose 7.8% year-on-year in September, picking up from a 6.4% increase in the previous month.

The sector, which accounted for 32% of manufacturing output in September, had contracted for several months after pandemic shutdowns in the spring.