Automotive industry output falls almost 10% in September

MTI – Econews

Production volume of Hungaryʼs automotive industry declined 9.5% year-on-year in September, a detailed reading of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Tuesday shows, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The automotive industry accounts for more than one-fourth of the output of Hungaryʼs manufacturing sector.

Output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment segment, which makes up 12% of total manufacturing sector output, edged down 2.1% during the period.

KSH confirmed in the second reading that industrial output slipped 0.6% year-on-year in September as there was one more workday in the base period. Adjusted for the number of workdays, output increased 2.2%.

For the period January-September, output rose 3.1% year-on-year.

In a month-on-month comparison, output declined a seasonally- and workday adjusted 2.1%.