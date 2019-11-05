Authorities refund VAT on irrevocable claims

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
VAT paid after irrevocable debts will be refunded in Hungary, news portal index.hu reports.
Based on a fresh decision inspired by an Italian and a Hungarian procedure in the European Union, the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) of Hungary is now obliged to reimburse VAT for sellers on their claims clearly stated as uncollectible.
It is important to note that transactions prior to the end of 2014 must be submitted for refund before the end of this year due to statute of limitations, index.hu reports.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben