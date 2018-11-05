August trade surplus revised down to EUR 31 mln

In August 2018, Hungaryʼs export volume rose by 0.5% and import volume by 3.9% compared to August 2017. The surplus was EUR 31 million, some EUR 401 mln less year-on-year, according to a second, revised estimate of data for the external trade in goods in August.
According to calendar-adjusted data, export and import volumes increased by 4.0% and 5.8%, respectively.
In August 2018, the value of exports amounted to EUR 7.968 billion, and that of imports to EUR 7,937 bln. The value of exports increased by 0.8%, and that of imports by 6.2% in euro terms.
The trade surplus was down by EUR 401 mln year-on-year. The August balance is EUR 20 mln less than the value published in the first estimate on October 9.
Imports of machinery and transport equipment rose 2.9% in volume terms, while food, drink and tobacco imports were up 1.1%, and energy imports climbed 8.8%. Imports of manufactured goods were up 7.9%.
Exports of machinery and transport equipment rose 0.3%, while exports of food, drink and tobacco decreased 7.7%. Energy exports declined by 2.9%, while exports of manufactured goods rose 3.0%.
The forint price level of the external trade in goods increased by 8.4% in imports and by 6.3% in exports compared to the same month of the previous year. The terms of trade thus worsened by 1.9%. The forint exchange rate was down by 6.1% against the euro in August, and by 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.
The volume of exports to EU member states increased by 1.4%, and that of imports from these countries was 0.5% higher. The surplus in trade with the EU was up by EUR 12 mln and amounted to EUR 588 mln. The share of trade with these countries was 80% in exports and 73% in imports.
In extra-EU trade, export volume was down 2.7%, while the volume of imports rose 13.8%. The trade balance with this group of countries deteriorated by EUR 413 mln, showing a deficit of EUR 557 mln.
In January–August 2018, the external trade surplus was EUR 4.613 bln. The value of exports amounted to nearly EUR 69.8 bln, up 5.1%, and that of imports to almost EUR 65.2 bln, up 6.7%.
The forint price level of the external trade in goods increased by 2.8% in imports and by 2.3% in exports compared to the first eight months of the previous year. The terms of trade thus worsened by 0.5%. The forint exchange rate depreciated by 2.6% against the euro, but appreciated by 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
A first estimate of data for the external trade in goods in September 2018 will be published on November 9, with a second, more detailed estimate to follow on November 30.