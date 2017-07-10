Auchan Hungary announces new opening, boost of e-tail

Christian Keszthelyi

France-based supermarket chain Auchan has announced the opening of its first supermarket in Szekszárd this August, while adding that it is committed to further developing its e-commerce division launched last year, according to online news portal index.hu.

As far as e-commerce is concerned, Auchan Hungary’s goal is to reach full coverage in Budapest and its environs by the second half of the year, said Dominique Ducoux, CEO of the company, according to online news portal napi.hu. Auchan Hungary has had an online store since November last year.

Additionally, the CEO said the firm aims to offer the full product range by the end of 2017 via its online store. However, he added that in the short term domestic deliveries are not expected, such aims belonging rather to the long term, index.hu reported.

Following the opening in Szekszárd, Auchan intends to open more supermarkets around the country. Specifically, the target is to open 30 hypermarkets and 30 franchise stores nationwide over a period of five years.

The concept is that supermarkets will operate with a smaller selection than usual, but will also function as pick-up points for the online store, index.hu added.