Around a quarter of foreign visitors to Hungary come for recreation

MTI – Econews

Around one-quarter of foreign, non-business travelers to Hungary in the first quarter came for recreation, state news wire MTI reports, citing data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show.

About half of the visitors who came for recreation visited Hungary to go sight-seeing.

The survey data show 31% of foreign visitors to Hungary were just passing through on the way to another destination, while 25pc came to shop.

About 9% of foreign visitors came to see family and friends and 5% came for medical treatment.

KSH noted that the data cover only the period between January 1 and March 13, after which time travel restrictions were in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.