Areas affected by swine fever outbreak expanded

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs food safety authority Nébih has expanded areas identified as infected and at high risk for African Swine Fever (AFS) near Budapest after discovering more cases of the disease in wild boar, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Earlier, the area affected by the outbreak was limited to a fenced-off hunting grounds on the outskirts of the capital. Now areas in Fejér County and Komárom-Esztergom County, which border on Pest County, have been identified as infected or at high risk for AFS after two cases of wild boar infected with AFS were confirmed near the hunting grounds.

Nébih said hiking paths in the affected areas would remain open, but it advised hikers not to leave any food behind and to thoroughly clean or wash their footwear upon leaving.