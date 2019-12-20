Are MÁV and Volán set to merge under Technology Ministry?

BBJ

MÁV-VOLÁN National Transport Company Nonprofit Zrt. may end up becoming the name of a holding company that would combine the state-owned national railway company and the Volán long-distance bus service under the control of Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM), according to azonnali.hu.

Could the national railway company and the long-distance coach company be merged into one unit? Image shows trains at Nyugati pályaudvar (Western Railway Station). Photo by BalkansCat/Shutterstock.com

At present, Minister Without Portfolio András Bártfai-Máger oversees MÁV and Volán, and would transfer the new holding to ITM if the merger goes ahead.

According to azonnali.hu, the advantages to the merger may come in the form of coordinated improvements, the introduction of a uniform tariff and discount system, and faster, more efficient decision-making processes.

Additionally, the companies would be able to deal more effectively with "conflict" situations brought about by the structural adjustments to the implementation of the rail priority.

Within the holding, separate divisions would be responsible for each company and a separate company would be set up to operate the railway infrastructure, says azonnali.hu.