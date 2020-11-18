Arable farmland prices in Hungary climb more than 6% in 2019

MTI – Econews

Arable farmland prices in Hungary averaged HUF 1.6 million per hectare last year, up 6.4% from 2018, Hungarian news agency MTI reports citing data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Farmland was dearest in Hajdú-Bihar County, in the east of the country, at close to HUF 2.3 mln per hectare. It was cheapest in Nógrád County, in the north, at under HUF 0.9 mln per hectare.

The average annual rental price for a hectare of arable farmland stood at HUF 60,000 per hectare last year, up almost 8% from 2018. Rental prices were highest in Tolna County at HUF 80,400 per hectare and lowest in Nógrád County at HUF 38,100.